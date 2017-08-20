Police are searching for a 67-year-old missing man who was last seen Saturday night on the Near West Side.
Robert Williams was last seen about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Damen Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
Williams is described as a 5-foot-9, 145-pound black man with a bald head, brown eyes and a thin mustache, police said. He suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.