Missing 71-year-old man last seen in Lake View

A 71-year-old man reported missing Friday was last seen in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Hafner Gilot was last seen about 8:15 p.m. July 21 in the 800 block of West Addison, according to Chicago Police.

At the time he was missing, Gilot was wearing a tan, button-down shirt and was not taking his medication, police said.

Gilot was described as a 6-foot-1, 206-pound Hispanic man with a dark complexion, bald head and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.