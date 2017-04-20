Missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving school on South Side

A 9-year-old boy reported missing Thursday night was last seen in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Jeremiah Ellzey was last seen about 3:30 p.m. when he left school in the 5200 block of South State Street, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert. He is not familiar with the area.

Jeremiah is described as black, 4-foot-2, 74 pounds, with black hair and a medium complexion, police said. A description of his clothing was not provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8385.