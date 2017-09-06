Missing Batavia hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

Jeff Murphy, a missing hiker from Batavia, was found dead at Yellowstone National Park on Friday. | Provided by the National Park Service

A missing hiker from Batavia has been found dead at Yellowstone National Park.

Jeff Murphy, 53, went for a day hike Wednesday on the Rescue Creek Trail, according to the National Park Service.

A search started Thursday when Murphy’s wife reported to authorities that he had not checked in, the parks service said. His body was found near the park’s north entrance, and it appeared he died in a fall on Turkey Pen Peak, in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming.

“All of us at Yellowstone extend our sympathy to the Murphy family for their tragic loss,” park Superintendent Dan Wenk said in a statement.

The search for Murphy involved eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams and a helicopter, according to the parks service.

The Rescue Creek Trail was closed while authorities searched for Murphy, but has reopened.