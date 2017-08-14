Missing downstate man last seen near beach in Rogers Park

Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a downstate man last seen on a beach in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

Daniel “Tyler” Shaw of Du Quoin was last seen July 14 in the area of Pratt Beach in Rogers Park, according to ISP.

Shaw is described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound white man with brown hair and green eyes, police said. He has several tattoos including an eye tattoo on the back of his left hand.

Anyone with information should contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-1137, or ISP Zone 1 Investigations at (847) 294-4400.