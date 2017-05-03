Missing: Driver to nursing home left man, 66, at wrong location

A 66-year-old man is considered missing and endangered after a transport driver taking him to a nursing home in Chicago left him at the wrong location in northwest suburban Des Plaines, state police said Sunday.

Michael Bennett was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday when a JWS transport driver dropped him off at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Maple Street in Des Plaines, Illinois State Police said.

Bennett was being taken from Chicago Behavioral Health Hospital in Des Plaines to Westwood Nursing Home, 2444 W. Touhy Ave., when the driver dropped him off at the wrong location, police said.

Bennett, who suffers from depression and recently tried to commit suicide, walked away and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 125-pound white man with a goatee and a large tattoo on the left side of his chest, police said. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, light brown coat, black shoes and carrying a camouflage bag.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5400.