Missing Elmhurst woman last seen on North Side

A west suburban Elmhurst woman was reported missing Thursday when she never came home from her job in Chicago.

Angelika Rosada, 21, called her family from an unknown number and left a “confused and disoriented” message, which made the family concerned for her safety, according to a statement from Elmhurst police. Police later determined she used the phone of a good Samaritan to try to call home.

Rosada was described as a 5-foot-5, 145-pound white woman with blond hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing dark jeans and a brown T-shirt or red blouse.

She has been seen near the Whole Foods on North Halsted as well as near Irving Park and Clarendon, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.