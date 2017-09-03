Missing man, 57, last seen walking in Little Village

A 57-year-old man reported missing Thursday night was last seen walking in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Lester Patton was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South California, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Patton has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of medication.

He was described as black, 6-foot, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He carries a cane and has limited use of his left arm.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.