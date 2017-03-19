Missing man, 70, was last seen in February on South Side

A 70-year-old man reported missing Sunday night was last seen in early February in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Gerald Wright was last seen Feb. 10 in the 500 block of East 75th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. At that time, he was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Police said Wright also frequents the area of the 400 block of North Ridgeway in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Wright was described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound black man with brown hair and black eyes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.