Missing man, 80, last seen driving in Austin

Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down an 80-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since driving away Friday morning from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

L.E. Evans was in a blue Dodge Durango with Illinois license plates about 10:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Kamerling, according to a police alert.

Evans is described as a 5-foot-6, 185-pound black man with a dark complexion.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.