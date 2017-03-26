Missing Michigan man boarded bus to Chicago

Police are looking for a missing Livonia, Michigan, man who boarded a Greyhound bus from Detroit to Chicago and might be at risk.

Derek Andree, 19, was last seen Saturday in Michigan, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is autistic, suffers from mental illness and is prone to seizures if he does not take his medication.

Andree is described as a 6-foot-3, 195-pound white man with a fair complexion, dirty blond hair and blue eyes, police said. He likes to frequent libraries and is known to carry knives.

Anyone with information on Andree’s whereabouts is asked to contact Livonia police at (734) 466-2470.