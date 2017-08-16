Missing Portage Park woman found dead on shoreline of Kankakee River

Authorities have identified a woman found dead last month near the Kankakee River in southwest suburban Wilmington as a 24-year-old who was reported missing from Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 11:20 a.m. on July 8 after a homeowner found the body near the rear of the residence in the area of the 29000 block of South Readman Lane in Wilmington, Illinois State Police said at the time.

The woman, who was wearing a black, one-piece Forever 21 bodysuit with a chest zipper, size small, was pronounced dead at the shoreline of the Kankakee River at 2:45 p.m. that day, police and the Will County coroner’s office said.

On Tuesday, the coroner’s office announced that the woman has been identified as 24-year-old Martha E. Sanchez, of Chicago. She was identified through dental record comparison.

On July 30, Chicago Police put out a missing person alert for Sanchez, also known as “Tica,” indicating she had been missing since July 4 from the 5100 block of West Fletcher in the Portage Park neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a short turquoise dress and high heels.

An autopsy did not reveal a conclusive cause of death, which will be determined at a later date pending toxicological and police reports.

Anyone with information on the fatality is asked to call the ISP TIPLINE at (815) 726-6377, ext. 2. Callers can remain anonymous.