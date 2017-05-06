Missing woman, 30, last seen in River North

A 30-year-old woman reported missing on Monday was last seen in the River North neighborhood on the Near North Side.

Magda Saez was last seen about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Larrabee, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She may be in need of assistance.

Saez is described as a Hispanic woman, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She has a tribal tattoo on her right shoulder, a tattoo of birds on her forearm and a tattoo that reads “happiness best when shared” on her upper thigh.

Police did not know what clothing she was wearing when she went missing, but said she frequently wears bright-colored yoga pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.