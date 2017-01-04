Missing woman, 76, last seen in Streamwood

A 76-year-old woman with early onset dementia was reported missing Saturday night after she was last seen in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Barbara Hill was last seen in the 1500 block of Buttitta Drive in Streamwood at a hair appointment, according to a missing person alert from Schaumburg and Illinois State police.

Hill, who has early onset dementia, was driving a tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous SUV with temporary plate 286T779, police said.

Hill was described as white, with brown eyes and gray hair, about 160 pounds and 5-foot-5, police said. She was wearing a purple shirt and purple jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Schaumburg police at (847) 882-3586.