Missing woman last seen three weeks ago in South Loop

Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen three weeks ago in the South Loop.

Lashell Robins was last seen Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of South Canal, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police

Robins was described as a 5-foot-4, 190-pound black woman with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.