Missing Woodstock man found dead on abandoned Harvard property

A missing northwest suburban man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Harvard.

Jeffrey T. Carlton, 29, left his Woodstock home Friday evening and did not return, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

A search by police on Saturday was unsuccessful.

Carlton was found dead about 1 p.m. Sunday on an abandoned property in the 20800 block of McGuire Road in Harvard, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy was performed Monday, but the cause of death are pending toxicology test results, according to the coroner’s office. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about Carlton’s death is asked to call Harvard police or the coroner’s office.