Mitchell: Apprenticeships are great, but bias is biggest barrier

Gov. Bruce Rauner held a meeting recently with educators and students vocational training.

Rauner, a wealthy venture capitalist, is a huge advocate of vocational education, pointing out that the state will be in desperate need of skilled workers as baby boomers retire.

He is pushing for more apprenticeship programs on the high school level.

I can’t argue with that.

Growing up, I had the good sense to attend Dunbar Vocational High School, where I majored in secretarial practice.

In the 1960s, a good secretarial position would enable you to pay the rent, buy a car, dress fashionably and put money into a savings account.

Today, young black women with only high school diplomas aren’t doing nearly as well.

The Corporation for Enterprise Development issued a report last week that showed “65 percent of households of non-whites are ‘liquid asset poor,’ meaning they do not have enough savings to sustain themselves at the poverty level for just three months if faced with a sudden job loss, medical emergency or other income disruption. That compares to 28 percent of white households,” according to the report.

OPINION

So I was fortunate.

But how I came to make my career choice was discouraging.

I had met with my school counselor (remember those) for advice. I was an excellent student and excited about my prospects. I wanted to go to college and become a psychiatrist. The oldest of 10, I was fascinated by the way the mind works. My counselor looked at me like I had lost mine.

I couldn’t become a psychiatrist — maybe a nurse but not a psychiatrist, she told me.

I felt like a fool for even bringing it up.

I spent the next two decades carrying coffee, taking dictation and organizing files.

In those days, it wasn’t unusual for counselors to steer blacks to less challenging and lower-paying career paths.

Unfortunately, African-Americans are still fighting that battle.

Rauner is right.

Technical and vocational training is the long-term solution to the high unemployment rates in minority communities. But lack of training isn’t the biggest barrier.

African-Americans have made too little progress in diversifying Chicago’s trade unions. You don’t have to pore over statistics to figure that out. Next time you’re scurrying past a construction site, take a close look at the workers.

Over the years, there have been several class-action lawsuits alleging discrimination in the trades.

In 2013, eight black former members of the Chicago Pipefitters Local 597 filed a class-action suit saying they got fewer work hours overall compared with white pipefitters.

The black workers clamed they were the “last hired” and “first fired” from jobs and that, when they do receive referrals, they are disproportionately for short-term or undesirable jobs.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, only 215 or 3.2 percent of the union’s 6,750 active members were black — six more than it had in 1973 when the federal government stepped in and forced the union to enter into a consent decree.

Duane Porter, one of the plaintiffs said he hoped the lawsuit created change.

“If we could give teenage boys graduating out of high school a chance of making that kind of scale pay, do you think there would really be this much crime?” he said.

The current pay rate for pipefitters is $45.05 an hour.

Despite the gains made during the civil rights era, the bias against black tradesmen in our area is still so blatant that it provoked Ed Gardner, founder of the iconic Soft Sheen hair products brand, to grab a picket sign.

In 2012, Gardner led several protests against a construction site near Evergreen Park where there were no visible black workers.

Getting black workers trained is only half the battle.