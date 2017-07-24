MITCHELL: ‘Girls Trip’ gives black women a much-needed laugh

Actresses Jada Pinkett Smith (left) and Regina Hall visit the Build Series to discuss the movie "Girls Trip" at Build Studio on July 17, 2017, in New York City. | Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A “Girls Trip” was just what I needed this weekend.

Apparently, a lot of moviegoers felt the same way because the raunchy comedy, starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, took the No. 2 spot at the box office.

This laugh-out-loud movie is a lot like “Bridesmaids,” and “Rough Night,” except it features four black women.

After years of leading separate lives, four college pals, who still call themselves the “Flossy Possy,” get together for a rip-roaring weekend at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Let’s just say, the doings in Las Vegas have nothing on what could possibly go down in N’awlins.

OPINION

Besides tearing their drawers, the women work out some issues in a way that only best friends can.

The last time I enjoyed a movie about black female friendships this much was 22 years ago when “Waiting to Exhale” was released.

Following on the heels of “Hidden Figures,” which was based on a true story about NASA scientists,” some critics are speculating that the film will have an impact on future projects.

“The movie’s success comes as debates about diversity in Hollywood continue to gain steam. And the past couple of years have shown that although Hollywood traditionally undervalues movies with black and female leads, it is only to their peril,” wrote Elahe Izadi at the Washington Post.

On Black Twitter, comparisons are being made to the box-office flop, “Rough Night,” starring Scarlett Johansson:

“Rough Night” has only made $21.8 million as of July 17th. “Girls Trip” has surpassed that in its first weekend. DIVERSITY IN FILM MATTERS” @Mr.ErnestOwens

“Girls Trip” raked in $30 million in its opening weekend because of its star power, and because a lot of black women are desperate for a couple of hours of pure fun.

After all, Queen Latifah continues to be a box office draw, as is the ageless Jada Pinkett Smith. Regina Hall has a loyal following and Tiffany Haddish’s fierce all-up-in-your-face attitude stole the show.

With the Essence Music Festival as their playground, these women were living every black woman’s fantasy.

But, unfortunately, while the movie’s humor is intentionally over the top, like most things that involve black folks, some are taking this comedy seriously.

Boyce Watkins, an author and a leading voice on economic empowerment and education in the African-American community, had some serious concerns about “Girls Trip.”

He pointed out in a video posted on July 20 that black people are more “heavily influenced by celebrities” and expressed concerns that black women will follow the sexual cues of the characters in this comedy.

“Why is there so much sexuality being promoted in the movie?” he asked. “It potentially promotes this idea that the black woman is kind of this sexually easy creature and will give you everything in exchange for nothing.”

Watkins warned “black women have the highest HIV infection rate in the country.”

“How healthy is it that you have mainstream leading black celebrities promoting sexual irresponsibility,” he said.

He is apparently worried that millions of black women around the country are going to try to emulate the outrageous behavior portrayed in the movie.

I appreciate his concern, but that’s way too deep.

Sometimes, black women just want to laugh like everyone else.

Lord knows, we have enough we could cry about: We’re the most likely to die from a host of illnesses. Many of us live in neighborhoods where violence is out of control. Too many of us are raising kids alone. And don’t even get me started on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Frankly, it felt good to sit in a movie theater with my daughter and sister and howl with laughter over things that would make my pastor blush.

Yes, Haddish and Pinkett’s characters engaged in sexual behavior that in real life could have put them at risk for any number of diseases.

And they also called each other the B-Word, drank way too much alcohol and got into a knockdown, drag-out club brawl with rivals.

I don’t condone any of it.

But I laughed just as loud as the white couple that was sitting next to me because “Girls Trip” is simply put, a very, very, funny movie.

I think the grown women who see this movie and plan their own “girls trip” will get it.

These celebrities aren’t pushing “irresponsibility.” They are pushing “fantasy.”

Isn’t that why most of us go to the movies in the first place?