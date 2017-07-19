MITCHELL: Latest allegation against R. Kelly a throwback to 2003

Is R. Kelly running an “abusive sex cult?

Buzzfeed contributor and former Chicago Sun-Times reporter, Jim DeRogatis, reported that parents of two young women are accusing the R&B superstar of “brainwashing” the women.

Other women formerly in Kelly’s inner circle claim the superstar controls “every aspect of the women’s lives, including what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep and how they engage in sexual encounters that are recorded,” DeRogatis wrote.

Kelly’s lawyer quickly issued a statement denying the allegations.

“Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name,” said Linda Mensch.

Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, the parents of Joycelyn Savage, 21, said their daughter dropped out of college and moved into one of Kelly’s rented homes.

They have not spoken to their daughter since December 2016.

Jonjelyn told CNN she believes her daughter is “part of the ‘R. Kelly cult.’ ”

But the daughter has denied that she is being controlled.

“I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” she said in a TMZ video posted on Monday night.

“I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me,” she said.

These parents aren’t buying it.

The father went on CNN on Tuesday and reiterated that he believes the 21-year-old is being “held against her will.”

“You can see it,” the father argued. “It looks like one of those hostage videos.”

Unfortunately, these parents should have heeded the old adage: “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Kelly’s popularity dipped in the early 2000s after he was accused of appearing on a raunchy tape having sex with an underaged girl.

Although the singer was acquitted on those charges, he also was the subject of more than a dozen civil lawsuits involving claims that he had sex with underage girls.

He settled those cases out of court.

Jonjelyn Savage acknowledges that she didn’t consider Kelly’s past troubles when she and her daughter went backstage to meet the performer after a concert in 2015.

“It didn’t really hit home. Even with the Aaliyah situation,” she told DeRogatis.

Kelly secretly married the 15-year-old rising star when he was 22. Aaliyah’s parents were outraged, and the marriage was quickly annulled.

There’s nothing a parent can do to force an adult daughter to leave a relationship, even if that relationship is abusive.

But these new allegations against Kelly sound familiar.

Kelly’s ex-wife’s mother, Gerri Cruz, was worried that her daughter, Andrea Lee Kelly, was being brainwashed by the singer in 2003.

“The last time I talked to her was over two years ago on the phone. She was crying hysterically and violently,” Cruz told me.

Andrea Kelly, however, denied that her family was unable to get in touch with her.

“We live right here in Chicago. How could you not know where I am? It’s not as if I am overseas,” she said in an interview with Essence.

Still, Andrea’s family considered her behavior so bizarre, they asked the Olympia Fields Police Department to check out Kelly’s home to make sure she was all right.

“I don’t know if my child is under the influence. I don’t know if she is being controlled. I don’t know if people are watching her. I don’t know if she is being brainwashed,” Cruz said.

The couple divorced in 2009, and Andrea Kelly went on to star in a reality TV show.

Cruz, formerly of Chicago, lives in the Atlanta area.

I spoke with her by phone on Wednesday about this latest Kelly scandal.

“That is just so sad,” she said, adding that the singer had always treated her with respect.

She was only able to communicate with her daughter after she threatened to send the police to Kelly’s home.

“One of my cousin’s was an FBI agent. I told [Kelly] that if I didn’t hear from [Andrea] in the next few minutes, I [would] be sending the police. That is when I heard from her. I didn’t let it go,” she said.

“There is nothing that these parents can do from a legal perspective, but they’ve got to pray that the women build up the strength to leave,” Cruz said.

“I’m just glad God gave my daughter the strength to leave, because if the men in this family would have had to show up, it would have been ugly.”