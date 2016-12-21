Mitchell: Retiring pastor to bring the gospel outside the church

The Rev. Karl B. Wilson, pastor at Bryn Mawr Community Church in South Shore, is retiring on Christmas after 30 years. | Leslie Adkins / Sun-Times

You won’t find an honorary street sign marking the spot where the Rev. Karl B. Wilson Sr. parked his car every Sunday morning for 30 years.

But Wilson, who retires on Christmas Day from pastoring the historic Bryn Mawr Community Church, has been a consistent sower in the South Shore community through all of the neighborhood’s transitions.

When he arrived in 1986 at Bryn Mawr, located near the corner of 71st and Jeffery, South Shore was bustling with positive energy driven by happy children, prosperous parents and a thriving business class.

But as the community’s economy declined and families became more fractured, so did the quality of life.

OPINION

“We’ve always known that there’s homelessness, there’s drug abuse, but to see the prevalence of it on the streets, the level of crime, the boldness of certain crimes,” Wilson says. “There has always been crime. But there was always a feeling of it not being so bold, of not doing it in your face.”

Then came the culs-de-sac in the late 1990s, installed primarily for crime prevention on blocks west and east of Jeffery. These barriers became symbolic of the class divisions that now shape South Shore, Wilson says.

“I’m not necessarily putting a value judgment on it, but there is the perception that there are clearer lines drawn among class, education, the haves and the have-nots,” he says.

For Wilson, a hospice chaplain and licensed funeral director as well as a pastor, a lot of his ministry has been about healing pain.

“The violence is kind of an indication of the level of pain that those individuals are experiencing,” he says.

While gangs have been blamed for a lot of the ills plaguing communities like South Shore, Wilson points out there’s something that can be learned from them.

“I think about the gang approach and the model that Jesus demonstrated,” he says. “Jesus developed intimate relationships that transformed lives. That seems to be missing in modern church culture.

“Gangs have appreciated the value of relationships, albeit not the best of relationships. But they develop intimate relationships with their recruits. That is something the church needs to learn.”

Its congregation is dwindling, but Bryn Mawr Community Church has managed to keep its doors open, even as a lot of people who live in the neighborhood just walk right on by.

This is happening in just about all communities. A recent survey of more than 35,000 Americans by the Pew Research Center found that the percentage of adults (ages 18 and older) who describe themselves as Christian has dropped by nearly eight percentage points in seven years.

“Everybody has seen a decline, in part because often churches look for people to continue and perpetuate the same traditions.” Wilson says.

“If faith communities are serious about changing the landscape in struggling communities, a drastically different approach has to be adopted. The mistaken view is that getting them to the church house is an end unto itself, when the truth is programs don’t change people, people change people.”

In Wilson’s vocation outside the church, he’s found a niche where he can reach people who are in pain but might never walk into a church.

“I will always be a pastor,” he says, “but I will be pastoring people who aren’t in church or do not have a church connection or have been wounded by organized religion.

“I want to put all of my time and energy in that niche. My congregation has prepared me to take the best of what lies on the inside of the stained-glass windows to those who live on the other side of it.”

Needless to say, Pastor Karl, his wife Juanita and his son Karl Jr. will be greatly missed by many.