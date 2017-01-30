Mitchell: Seaway Bank closure is a wake-up call

Last Friday, Seaway Bank — all 10 branches — was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and sold to the State Bank of Texas of Dallas. | Sun-Times file photo

My late father wouldn’t bank anywhere else but Seaway Bank.

And he encouraged each of his children to do the same.

After a while, I went elsewhere, taking for granted that the Seaway Bank sign would always be a landmark on 87th Street.

But last Friday, the venerable institution — all 10 branches — was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and sold to the State Bank of Texas of Dallas.

Fortunately, we live at a time when a bank closing is an orderly affair. But while the shutdown won’t cause a stampede by worried depositors, it is a stunning wake-up call for the African-American community.

The roots of black banking go back to 1864, when The Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company opened to serve freed slaves.

The Capital Savings Bank, credited with being the first black-owned banking institution, opened in Washington, D.C., in 1888.

In 2016, there were 24 black-owned banks in America, down from 54 in 2001, according to FDIC.

OPINION

In recent years, Chicago has lost several black-owned banks, including Highland Community Bank and Covenant Bank, a black-owned bank on the West Side.

When Illinois Service Federal Savings & Loan Association, founded in 1934, threatened to fail, the Nduom family of Ghana stepped up and invested $9 million to rescue it.

Papa Kwesi Nduom, a former Deloitte & Touche partner who chairs the bank’s board of directors, said you cannot take Seaway’s closure in isolation.

“Many of our banks have been closing in good part because of the housing market prices. All banks were hit, but it hit black banks the most,” Nduom noted in a phone interview.

He listed three reasons for the discrepancy: low level of capital; most vulnerable customers; and the areas where black banks operate have been the slowest to get out of the housing slump.

“The values have not risen like some of the other majority areas. If you are holding a mortgage from our community, you are bound to sustain losses, and when you combine those losses with the low levels of capital that our banks begin with, then you see a swift erosion of capital and inability to continue,” Nduom said.

He pointed out that “big banks were bailed out but small banks did not get any help.”

“Our banks have been left to sink or swim. Only a few have managed to find resources and enhance their capital and to be recapitalized. Seaway tried but could not get people willing to invest their monies to recapitalize or strengthen its capital base,” he added.

“That is what we did. We provided the capital for Illinois Service Federal and are providing the management, supervision and direction to enable it to strengthen its foundation and look ahead,” Nduom told me.

Illinois Service Federal is now the lone Chicago-based black-owned banking institution in the city.

Unfortunately, the black community is back where it started.

“It took 13 black men to start Illinois Service Federal because the people in the community could not get mortgages from anywhere else,” Nduom reminded me.

“You come to the present where the well-to-do in the community have a variety of places to go to meet their needs. But somehow the places that they go have not included the black banks,” he said. Additionally, he pointed out what black banks have been funding is not the “best portfolio.”

“But somebody’s got to do it and it will not be the big majority bank. It has to be a strong community bank,” he said.

“How do you become a strong community bank? You need the best customers — individuals and businesses — in addition to the marginal ones. You need a variety. That is what our broader community needs to understand. If somebody is going to help the community out, everybody has to help. If people have choices, they must make the choice to help our community,” he said.

It’s what my father was saying all along.