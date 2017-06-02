Monday letters: Give Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch a chance

Stolen seat? Give me a break (“Let’s hear what Judge Gorsuch has to say” — Feb. 2). What Senate Republicans did last year was right out of Joe Biden’s playbook. At least you came to the right conclusion to advocate that Senate Democrats hear Gorsuch.

Walt Schmidt, Naperville

Trump’s war with America

If President Trump continues to push “alternative facts” and an “I’ll do it my way” assault on the Constitution, I would suggest he screen the movie “A Few Good Men.” That type of behavior did not end well for Jack Nicholson’s character. In addition, if he continues to push for more and more nuclear armaments, he should screen the original version of Planet of the Apes. That movie didn’t work out for the rest of us.

John Farrell, DeKalb

Under Trump, some can ‘breathe free’

The inscription on the plaque at the base of the Statue of Liberty has the words “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Perhaps the next presidential executive order will be to add in parentheses “White Christians only.”

Gerald Weisberg, M.D., Lake View