Monday letters: Looking back on Chicago’s glory in defying Trump

Police arrive as anti-Trump protesters take over during a Trump rally at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago on March 11, 2016, amid extraordinary scenes of chaos, with hundreds of protesters clashing with the Republican front-runner's supporters and police struggling to maintain order. AFP/Getty Images

It’s that time of year when we look back on the previous 12 months and ruminate on the significance of the events that did or did not shape all our lives. I am reminded, for one, of the Trump rally here in Chicago that was cancelled when the youth of our fine city decided to take matters into their own hands. They weren’t about to let the angry orange man or his minions push them around — not then and not ever. (Unlike the media, who were simply hypnotized by his charisma and the ratings that he commanded).

Our local “radicals” weren’t about to take his incendiary rhetoric sitting down, unless they were forced into that position by an equally irate group of Trump ruffians. The melee that ensued at the University of Illinois at Chicago on March 11 was the best wrestling match since the glory days of Haystacks Calhoun and Vern Gagne. It probably was the only Trump rally really worthy of primetime news coverage.

While the protesters did little to slow down the Trumpster’s march toward glory, it did show that not everyone is in lockstep with the master showman. If only Hillary Clinton had shown the same fighting spirit, maybe things would have ended differently.

Chicago doesn’t always shine in the spotlight but for one brief moment it looked like Camelot to all of us who saw through the loudmouth with the reckless campaign style.

Bob Ory, Elgin