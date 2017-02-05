Montgomery couple charged with neglecting woman who died in 2016

A west suburban Montgomery couple was charged with neglect in connection to the death of a 66-year-old woman last December.

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were called on Dec. 2, 2016, to a report of an unresponsive woman in the first block of Amesbury Road in Montgomery, according to a statement from the Kendall County sheriff’s office. The 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Jennifer Ashton and Craig Ashton, both 42-year-old Montgomery residents, were each charged with eight counts of criminal neglect in connection to the death, the sheriff’s office said.

They were both arrested at their home and are currently in custody at the Kendall County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Bond was set at $75,000 for each of them.