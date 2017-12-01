More than 50 flights canceled at O’Hare and Midway due to weather

More than 50 flights have been canceled and many others are experiencing delays Thursday morning at Chicago’s airports because of inclement weather.

At O’Hare, 26 flights have been canceled as of 9:30 a.m. and delays are averaging 31 minutes, according to the city’s Department of Aviation.

At Midway, 42 flights have been canceled and delays are averaging less than 15 minutes.

The cancellations are due to snow and ice, which were expected to dissipate before colder temperatures arrive Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.