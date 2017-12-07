More turnover in Rauner’s office as deputy chief of staff steps down

Lance Trover (second from right, behind Mark Kirk), seen in a May 2013 photo at Naval Station Great Lakes. | Thomas Delany Jr./Sun-Times Media

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s deputy chief of staff announced on Wednesday that he stepped down last Friday, ahead of a week of turnover in the governor’s administration.

Lance Trover’s last day of working for Rauner was July 7, though he had officially notified the office weeks ago that he would step down effective June 30, Trover said in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Obviously the budget mess happened and I stayed on a little longer,” Trover said. “This was the right time for me to move on.”

The announcement of his departure is the latest in a series of changes among the governor’s top aides after a major political loss for Rauner last week, when state lawmakers overturned his veto on a state budget that includes an income-tax increase.

On Monday, Rauner tapped Illinois Policy Institute president Kristina Rasmussen to replace Richard Goldberg as chief of staff, and on Tuesday, communications director Brad Hahn reportedly was axed along with administration spokeswoman Catherine Kelly.

NBC5 also reported Tuesday that Laurel Patrick was named communications director, while Michael Lucci took the post of deputy chief of staff for policy.

Trover, a native of downstate Vienna, worked for former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk before joining Rauner’s campaign in 2014. He said he is considering opening his own communications firm, among other job opportunities.

“It’s been the greatest honor to serve the people of Illinois,” he said. “I wish Governor Rauner and his team nothing but the best.”