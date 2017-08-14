More young victims of former CUSD 300 substitute teacher are found

A former northwest suburban substitute teacher, already charged with sexually abusing a child under 13 now faces more serious charges after three more young victims were found, police said.

Carlos A. Bedoya, a 62-year-old Lake in the Hills resident, was charged in July with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Bedoya, a former Community Unit School District 300 substitute teacher, made sexual contact with the victim between August 2016 and May 2017, according to prosecutors.

Last week, a Kane County grand jury indicted the former Community Unit School District 300 substitute on 21 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies; 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, and one count of indecent solicitation of a child, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors claim in the indictments that between August 2015 and June 2017 Bedoya “made sexual contact with four victims, all younger than 13.”

Last month, Bedoya posted $10,000 bail for the original charge and was released, but after the new indictment, Circuit Judge Donald Tegeler Jr. increased the bond to $3 million, prosecutors said. Bedoya remains in custody at the Kane County jail.

Should he post bond, he is prohibited from having contact with the victims or anyone under age 18, prosecutors said. He must also resign in writing from all teaching and coaching positions.

Bedoya’s next court appearance is Aug. 31 in St. Charles. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison and would have to register for life as a sexual offender.

Prosecutors are still looking for other possible victims. Anyone with information should call their local police or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.