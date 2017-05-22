Morris ‘Butch’ Stewart dies; did music for Oprah, Joyner, McDonald’s

Morris “Butch” Stewart, who created long-running theme songs for Oprah Winfrey and radio host Tom Joyner and jingles for McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, died May 19 at Evanston Hospital after a struggle with cancer, said his son Leslie. He was 64.

People who didn’t know the Evanston resident’s name would still recognize the catchy music he made during a 40-year career. With diva Patti LaBelle, he co-wrote the soaring “Get With the Program” theme for the Oprah Winfrey show. In 1998, when Winfrey decided to switch to singing her own intro, he wrote a new theme, “Run On” for her to perform.

Joyner tweeted Monday that he was “Remembering Butch Stewart all morning long.” He invited listeners to share their favorite jingle by Mr. Stewart, who excelled not only as a singer, composer and producer, but as a keyboardist, percussionist and tenor sax player.

Remembering Butch Stewart all morning long. What's your favorite TJMS Jingle? Butch & his fam did that! — Tom Joyner (@TJMShow) May 22, 2017

Mr. Stewart worked with Earth Wind & Fire, jazz icon Ramsey Lewis, trumpeter Chuck Mangione and country singer Faith Hill. He also contributed music to the 1987 film “Teen Wolf Too” starring Justin Batemen, and appeared as himself in a 1983 TV special with groundbreaking comic Andy Kaufman, according to IMDb.

Young Butch grew up in Markham. His father, Morris, was a carpenter and his mother, Vergene, was a hair stylist and organist.

Even as a kid, he was musical, his son said, spending time with other kids pumping out tunes in neighborhood garages. He grew into a star of the jazz band at Thornton High School and sang with the Madrigals. He studied music and business at DePaul University.

In their early 20s, he and his high school sweetheart, Brenda Mitchell — who later became his wife of 38 years — began singing background vocals for Lewis. Mr. Stewart wrote “My Love Will Lead You Home” on the 1987 Lewis LP “Keys to the City” and multiple songs on Lewis’ 1985 “Fantasy” album.

In a 2014 interview with LaShawn Williams for www.soultrain.com, Mr. Stewart recalled touring with Lewis and Earth, Wind & Fire. “It was a real thrill,” he said, “because this was back when they had those huge concerts with the drums spinning in the air and the whole works.”

In 1975, Mr. Stewart, producer Charles Stepney and Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire co-wrote “That’s the Way of the World” on another Lewis LP, “Don’t It Feel Good.”

Through Stepney, he began working in the mid-70s on jingles for Chicago’s Burrell Communications, promoting McDonald’s and other business giants to African-American consumers. His son said he was instrumental in adding energy and soul to one of its most famed earworms, “Ba Da Ba Ba Bah, I’m Lovin’ It!”

“They came to Butch because they knew he was a wizard,” his son said. “He could use hip-hop to promote the Big Mac, country to promote McRib.”

Joyner hired Mr. Stewart to help brand the show with a theme sung each hour. It started out as “Oh, oh, oh, it’s the Tom Joyner Morning Show,” his son said. Later, it evolved into versions sung by celebrities and guest vocalists. On Monday, Arsenio Hall tweeted “Morris ‘Butch’ Stewart left me some of his amazing Ear Candy!”

Morris "Butch" Stewart left me some of his amazing Ear Candy! #humbled 📻 @TJMShow (rip) pic.twitter.com/6A701APbNt — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) May 22, 2017

Mr. Stewart operated a recording studio at Main Street and McCormick. That’s where Winfrey recorded “Run On,” and where LaBelle came to work on “Get with the Program,” his son said.

He loved Garth Brooks and Charley Pride, sometimes performing country under the name “Butch Morrison.”

Though comfortable in any setting, and never tongue-tied in the presence of celebrities, his favorite place to be was the studio. “To the core, he was an introvert. He loved being alone with his music,” his son said.

Though he traveled to New York and Los Angeles to work, “He really just loved Chicago,” his son said. “He really felt at home here and wanted to keep his business here.”

“Our dad just always made himself available,” Leslie Stewart said, recalling how his dad “whooped and hollered” when he came to see him perform at Evanston Township High School in YAMO shows and as the scarecrow in a production of “The Wiz.”

“He was quite a mentor, quite a teacher,” he said.

In addition to his wife and son, Mr. Stewart is also survived by another son, Brandon.