Mother investigated for ‘abuse’ after death of 3-year-boy in Elk Grove

The death of a 3-year-old boy in the northwest suburbs has been ruled a homicide as authorities investigate his mother for possible “abuse and neglect.”

Steven Figueroa died at his home Wednesday in the 900 block of Perrie Drive in Elk Grove Village, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday found he died of blunt abdominal trauma from an assault, and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against the child’s mother, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said Thursday. That investigation was ongoing.