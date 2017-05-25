Mother suing Chicago Police over pursuit, crash that killed son

A mother is suing the Chicago Police Department over a crash during a police pursuit in April that killed her son.

About 8:45 p.m. April 28, officers responding to a call of shots fired saw a white Ford driving away from the 12700 block of South Halsted, Chicago Police said.

The Ford, which had been reported stolen, ran a red light, and struck a red Toyota Corolla at the intersection of 127th and Throop streets, police said. The impact caused the Toyota to crash into a 2003 Saturn.

Tevin J. Jones-Rogers, 18, of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was driving the Toyota and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A 20-year-old man in the passenger seat of the Toyota was also injured.

The two-count complaint, filed on Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court by Tammi Jones, seeks an unspecified amount in damages, according to court documents.

Jones says that police pursued the Ford at high speeds despite the risk of injury or death to civilians, and recklessly disregarded the safety of others, according to the suit.

The 18-year-old driver of the Ford was taken into custody after the crash and charged with a misdemeanor for criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

A spokesman for the city did not reply to a request for comment Thursday night.