Motorcycle crash closes southbound lanes on I-294 in Hickory Hills

A motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on I-294 in southwest suburban Hickory Hills has closed lanes and caused heavy traffic congestion.

At 2:27 p.m., the motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-294 when it crashed near Roberts Road, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police. The driver’s condition was not immediately known, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, state police said.

Traffic was still congested in the southbound lanes at 2:40 p.m., state police said. Lanes 2, 3 and 4 were blocked to accommodate emergency personnel.

The crash remained under investigation, state police said.