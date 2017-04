Motorcyclist critically hurt in Aurora crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning in west suburban Aurora.

The crash, which involved the motorcycle and an SUV, happened about 5:40 a.m. at Ogden Avenue and Commons Drive, according to Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferrelli.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Ferrelli said. The female driver of the SUV was not injured.