Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Harvard

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon near northwest suburban Harvard.

The crash happened at 3:21 p.m. on U.S. 14 north of Oak Grove Road in unincorporated Chemung Township, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

A 1995 Kawasaki motorcycle was heading south on U.S. 14 when the bike crossed into the northbound lanes and sideswiped a northbound 2011 Nissan Murano, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old Harvard man, was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Harvard, where he was in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Nissan, a 62-year-old Wheaton woman, was treated at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charges are pending as the Major Traffic Crash Investigations Unit investigates.