Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash

A west suburban man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

Edward M. Lopez, 27, was driving a black Yamaha motorcycle at a high speed on northbound I-94 near the Beaubien Forest Preserve when he lost control at 2:35 a.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The motorcycle veered to the right off the road and into grassy brush, where Lopez was thrown from the bike, state police said. Lopez, who lived in Berwyn, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was later pronounced dead.

All lanes were closed until 4:20 a.m. as crews investigated the crash, state police said.