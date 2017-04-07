Motorcyclist killed in Bridgeview crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday morning in south suburban Bridgeview.

The 24-year-old man was driving a motorcycle north shortly before 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Roberts Road when it collided with a car turning left into a driveway, according to Bridgeview police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the motorcycle was speeding when it made contact with the car.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at 4:54 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Monday found he died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in a collision between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident.

His identity has not been released pending notification of his family.