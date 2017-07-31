Motorcyclist killed in Cicero crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday in west suburban Cicero.

Oswaldo A. Garcia, 32, was riding south in the 2400 block of South Cicero Avenue about 1 a.m. when he lost control of the bike and struck a pole, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Ray Hanania, spokesman for the town of Cicero.

Garcia, a Pilsen neighborhood resident, was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Hanania said.