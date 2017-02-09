Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-80 near Joliet

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban Joliet.

About 1:45 p.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on I-80 just east of Interstate 55 when the driver lost control and crashed into the concrete median wall, according to Illinois State Police.

Kevin Smith, 51, of Chenoa, was then thrown from the motorcycle, state police said. Smith was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he died.

No other injuries were reported, state police said. The crash remains under investigation.