Motorcyclist killed in Elmhurst crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in west suburban Elmhurst.

The crash between a motor vehicle and motorcycle happened at 9:10 p.m. at North Avenue and Berteau Street in Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

The cyclist, 28-year-old Ivanny Mendez-Perez of Berwyn, suffered massive head trauma and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Elmhurst police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the crash. The DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.