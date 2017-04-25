Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Hanover Park

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at Army Trail and County Farm roads in Hanover Park at 8:22 p.m., according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

They found the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Christina Jankowski, lying in the road unresponsive, according to the coroner’s office. Jankowski, an Elgin resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results found she died of head trauma.

The second vehicle involved in the crash left the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Hanover Park posted a statement on their Facebook page asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call police at (630) 823-5500.