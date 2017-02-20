Motorcyclist killed in I-80 crash in New Lenox

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening on an I-80 ramp in southwest suburban New Lenox.

About 5:40 p.m., Reuben W. Richardson, 55, was driving the motorcycle on the I-80 westbound ramp to I-355 when he lost control of the bike, which left the roadway and came to rest in the grassy median, according to Illinois State Police and the Will County coroner’s office.

Richardson, of Naperville, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he was pronounced dead at 6:54 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available early Monday. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at later date pending police, toxicological and autopsy reports.