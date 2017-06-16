Motorcyclist killed in Morton Grove crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Thursday evening in north suburban Morton Grove.

Officers responding to reports of the crash about 7:40 p.m. found the motorcycle and pickup on the north side of the street in the 6100 block of North Oakton, according to a statement from Morton Grove police.

The driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name pending notification of his family.

Police said there was no evidence of intoxication and the cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday morning. The driver of the pickup was cooperating with investigators.