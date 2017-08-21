Motorcyclist killed in Waukegan crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday in north suburban Waukegan.

Jose Hernandez, 28, was riding north on Berwick Avenue and approaching Grand Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when he lost control of the bike and crashed into multiple parked cars, according to Waukegan police.

Hernandez, a Round Lake Heights resident, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. He was not hearing a helmet.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy Monday found Hernandez died from multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

The police department’s traffic division is investigating.