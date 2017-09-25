Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash on Ill. 394 in Crete

A motorcyclist was killed when a car tried to make a left turn and struck the bike Sunday afternoon on Illinois 394 in south suburban Crete.

A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Exchange Street at Illinois 394 about 2 p.m. when it attempted to turn left onto Illinois 394 northbound and the front of the car struck a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on Exchange, according to Illinois State Police.

The motorcycle rider, 59-year-old Michael Boylan of Crete, was taken to a Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 5:16 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

His 55-year-old wife, who was riding on the back of the motorcycle, was also taken to a hospital, where she was in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, 44-year-old Ravindar Ganla of Cleveland, Ohio, was not injured, state police said. He was cited for failure to yield while turning left.