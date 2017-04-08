Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Peotone

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 57 near south suburban Peotone.

At 11:24 a.m., the 44-year-old was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle on southbound I-57 near the Wilmington Road exit in Peotone when his rear tire blew out and he lost control, according to Illinois State Police. He then crashed into a ditch in the median.

The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.