Mount Prospect man charged with South Loop bike thefts

A north suburban man has been charged with stealing several bicycles from the South Loop.

Justin Milos, 30, of Mount Prospect faces three felony counts of burglary stemming from bike thefts in the 1000 block of South Clark, according to Chicago Police.

Milos was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of North Sheridan Road by Area Central detectives and 20th District tactical officers, police said.

He was identified as the suspect through surveillance video and community assistance. Police issued a community alert on July 7 warning of bike thefts in the South Loop neighborhood between June 20 and July 4.

Two other suspects were described as black men between 35 and 45 who wore yellow safety vests, police said.

Milos was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.