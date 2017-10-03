Mount Prospect MetroPCS store robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a MetroPCS store last week in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Police were dispatched at 1:46 p.m. on March 4 to an armed robbery at the MetroPCS store at 1727 W. Algonquin Road, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

Investigators learned that a man entered the store and started talking to the employee, police said. While they were talking, a second man entered the store, locked the front door and put on a black mask that covered his face.

The first man took out a handgun and demanded iPhones from the store employee, who was the only person in the store at the time, police said. The employee told him there were no iPhones in the store, so the second man took a new Samsung Galaxy S7 from a safe while the first man took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The two offenders then left the store through the back and ran to a vehicle that was waiting nearby and driven by a third person, police said. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata with only the letters O and T remaining on its trunk lid. The vehicle’s license plate was reported stolen before the robbery.

The store employee was not injured during the robbery.

The first man was described as a 23- to 25-year-old, 5-foot-6 black man weighing 180 to 190 pounds, police said. He wore an orange hooded jacket with gray and green sections, blue jeans, a dark, baseball-style cap, Nike shoes and dark, square glasses.

The second man was described as a 23- to 25-year-old, 5-foot-10 black man weighing 150 pounds with a dark complexion and brown, short dreadlocks. He wore a gray, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes.

A description of the third person was not available.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department’s Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to the Mount Prospect Crime Stoppers by calling (847) 590-7867, or by texting Mount Prospect police at 274637.