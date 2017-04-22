Mourners gather for funeral of slain Judge Raymond Myles

Limousines are lined up and ready for the procession from the funeral for Judge Raymond Myles at the House of Hope, 752 E. 114th. | Brian Jackson/For the Sun-Times

Family, friends, elected officials and former coworkers gathered Saturday morning for the funeral of Judge Raymond Myles, slain earlier this month outside his Far South Side home.

The funeral was held at House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St. Media were asked not to go inside the church.

Among those seen going into the funeral were Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx and Ald. Ed Burke.

Myles, 66, was shot about 4:50 a.m. on April 10 in the 9400 block of South Forest just outside his home, in the West Chesterfield neighborhood. He had gone outside to investigate after his girlfriend was shot in the leg in what was apparently an attempted robbery.

The accused getaway driver, Joshua Smith, 37, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and obstruction, police said. The shooter has not been arrested.

After Saturday’s funeral, a long line of limousines and other vehicles filled the procession as it rolled away from the church.