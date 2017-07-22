Mourners turn out for ‘True Blood’ star Nelsan Ellis’ funeral

His former costars are among those attending the funeral Saturday for actor Nelsan Ellis, the Harvey native and star of “True Blood” and “Elementary.”

Viola Davis, Anna Paquin, Carrie Preston, Tika Sumpter are part of the throng of people turning out Saturday morning at Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey for Ellis’ funeral, which his family opened to the public.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Ellis, who died a week ago at 39, graduated from Thornridge High School in Dolton and attended Illinois State University and New York’s prestigious Juilliard School, where he studied acting. He credited his teachers at Thornridge with helping to shape his life.

According to his family, hes died of complications of alcohol addiction withdrawal: “Nelsan has suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own. According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol, he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear, sweet heart raced out of control. Ellis’ heart stopped on Saturday.”

Ellis’ movie roles included “The Soloist,” “Secretariat” and “Little Boxes.” He also played the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in “The Butler” and Bobby Byrd in the James Brown biopic “Get On Up.”