Multimillionaire gang leader gets more than 9 years in prison

A gang leader who allegedly used a $25 million court award in a wrongful conviction case to help build up a street gang was sentenced to more than 9 years in prison Thursday for shooting a man who refused to join.

Thaddeus “T.J.” Jimenez received 110 months for shooting the man twice in August 2015 with a rifle from his Mercedes convertible. Jimenez’s fellow gang member, Jose Roman, was with him and recorded the shooting on his cell phone. The video was played during the sentencing hearing for both men Thursday. Roman got 85 months in prison.

“This is Exhibit A for gun violence,” Judge Harry Leinenweber said during the hearing.

After seeing the video, Leinenweber said: “Watching that was really difficult . . . It was shocking.”

