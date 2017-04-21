Munoz no longer set to be chairman of board at United Continental

Oscar Munoz, the chief executive of United Airlines, will not be chairman of the company’s board next year, according to a filing with the SEC Friday afternoon.

The move comes after the company suffered worldwide embarrassment because a passenger was dragged from a flight and the recorded confrontation went viral.

The change alters Munoz’s employment agreement with the company. It now says he has decided to leave “future determinations related to the Chairman position to the discretion of the Board” at United Continental Holdings Inc.